Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.47

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $143,018.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,949.94 or 1.00200457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00769469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

