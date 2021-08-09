Collective Price Up 11.6% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $328,909.90 and $303,677.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,411 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

