Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

CIGI opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $3,385,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

