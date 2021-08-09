Colliers Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Colliers Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.00.

NYSE:AVB opened at $228.92 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

