Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

