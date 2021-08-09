Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

