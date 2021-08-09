Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

