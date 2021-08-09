Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.07 -$43.57 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.81 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -11.14

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $64.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

