Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

