Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) versus Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Head to Head Survey

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 2 6 8 0 2.38 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 3 7 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.49 $169.70 million $0.24 89.55 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.62 $1.38 billion N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.70% 5.48% 0.55%

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Compass Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical risk research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural reinsurance, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote industries, property insurance coverage, retroactive reinsurance, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting aftersales and claims, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. It also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, specialty coverage, reputational risk insurance, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, the company offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

