Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Financial Review

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.41% 15.66% 4.38% 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conduent and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 0 0 2.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than 36Kr.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.34 -$118.00 million $0.62 10.77 36Kr $59.27 million 1.21 -$42.95 million N/A N/A

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats 36Kr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

