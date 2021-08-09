Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. 40,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,172,953 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

