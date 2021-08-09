Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,100.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNSWF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,116.67.

Constellation Software stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,619.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,692.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,521.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

