Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,200.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,971.75.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,038.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,879.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$43.19 billion and a PE ratio of 100.60. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,056.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

