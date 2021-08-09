Contrasting Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.03 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.65 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -19.65

Carver Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.70% -18.18% -0.58% Sterling Bancorp -5.05% -2.13% -0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carver Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

