Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $15.40. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,190 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

