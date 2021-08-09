Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

