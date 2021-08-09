Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

CTVA stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

