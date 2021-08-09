CoTrader (COT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,019.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $2,019.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.