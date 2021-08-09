Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $40.05 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $45,002,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

