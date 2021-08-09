Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.74 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

