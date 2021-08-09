Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 82,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.