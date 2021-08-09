Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 133.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,022,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

