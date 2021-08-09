Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €117.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.50 ($126.47).

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA:ENX opened at €92.95 ($109.35) on Friday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.55.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.