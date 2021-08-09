Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €174.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €143.32. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

