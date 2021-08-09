Credit Suisse Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $115.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.