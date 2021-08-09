Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $117.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cree by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

CREE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

