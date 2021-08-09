Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $95.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

