Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 13,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

