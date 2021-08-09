Crexendo (CXDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXDO opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.54.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

