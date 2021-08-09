Critical Contrast: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocugen and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $7.66, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -102.82% -79.52% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 36.56 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -25.35 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Summary

Ocugen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

