Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$18.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.55.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

