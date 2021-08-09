Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRON. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

