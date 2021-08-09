Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio Sells 33,162 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 6,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.