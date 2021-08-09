Crowns 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $7.81 or 0.00016855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,468 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

