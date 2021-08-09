Crypton (CRP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,272.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $450,951.59 and $5,272.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,295,395 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

