CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.80 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

