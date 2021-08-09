Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Lumber Liquidators worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

