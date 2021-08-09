Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 81,207 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 496.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $286.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.