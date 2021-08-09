Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 280.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of RPC worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $845,989.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock worth $9,350,690. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RES stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.14. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

