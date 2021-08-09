Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 7,265.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,563,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,206,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -56.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $3,689,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,920,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock worth $53,113,241 in the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

