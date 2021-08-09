Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 156,715 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.28 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

