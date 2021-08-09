Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

