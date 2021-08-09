Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $264.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.91. Cummins has a 1-year low of $195.00 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

