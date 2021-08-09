Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth $240,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.