CVRx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th

CVRx’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. CVRx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During CVRx’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.