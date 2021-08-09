CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 172,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

