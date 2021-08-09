CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.