CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $181,811,000 after acquiring an additional 446,254 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

