CynergisTek (CTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

